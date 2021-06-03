Jumpstart your homelab with Raspberry Pi 4 bundles from $95 at Amazon (Up to 20% off)

CanaKit’s official Amazon storefront is offering a selection of its Raspberry Pi 4 bundles priced from $95 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Most notable is the base Aluminum Raspberry Pi 4 Starter PRO bundle for $94.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $110, today’s deal matches our last mention from back in April for the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Featuring a Raspberry Pi 4 with 4GB of RAM and a 64-bit quad-core processor, this is the best way to jumpstart your smart home journey. Whether you’re looking to build a micro server, retro arcade, or even overhaul your old speakers with AirPlay compatibility, the Raspberry Pi 4 will handle it with ease. This bundle includes not only the Raspberry Pi 4 4GB model, but also the necessary cables, an aluminum case, a 64GB microSD card, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Need more power? Head below for other Raspberry Pi 4 discounts.

Remember, to redeem the discounted prices that we’re listing here, you’ll need to clip the on-page coupon for each of the items.

More Raspberry Pi 4 deals:

If you plan on installing a Raspberry Pi 4 near or at your desk, then be sure your setup is up to the task. Right now, we’re tracking a number of monitors on sale from $297 with up to $100 off. This includes high refresh rate, UltraWide, and more, depending on what you’re after. All support HDMI input, which the Raspberry Pi also natively has.

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Aluminum Kit features:

An exclusive Starter Kit for Raspberry Pi 4 from CanaKit, that includes the popular Raspberry Pi 4 and the highest-level components – so high that we had to name it Extreme – such as the high-speed Samsung EVO Plus 64 GB MicroSD card, and a beautiful self-cooling silver enclosure, with a unique black soft-touch lid that feels extraordinary and premium in your hands.

