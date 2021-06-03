FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Controller Gear Switch accessory deals from $15.50: Sling bags, backpacks, gift sets, more

We have spotted some notable deals on Controller Gear Switch accessories, bags, and more over at Amazon today. First up, the Controller Gear Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sling Bag for Nintendo Switch is now on sale for $37.54 shipped. Regularly $50, today’s deal is 25% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. A perfect complement to the new Uniqlo Animal Crossing clothing line, this sling bag is great for storing your every day carry as well as a Switch or Switch Lite. Officially licensed, it is made of “premium vegan leather” with a padded velour interior lining, metal hardware throughout, and an adjustable shoulder strap. You’ll also find dedicated interior pockets for your console and other belongings. Rated 4+ stars. More Controller Gear deals below. 

More Controller Gear Switch accessory deals:

Be sure to check out the Build-A-Bear x Animal Crossing collab and the Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ new 7-disc soundtrack, as well as the aforementioned island-inspired Animal Crossing streetwear collection

Then head over to today’s roundup for all of the best game deals, these ongoing offers on Nintendo plushies, and the new $20 Nintendo Switch controller from Nyko. Here’s everything you need to know about the potentially upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro and the company’s now confirmed E3 2021 schedule as well. 

More on the Controller Gear Animal Crossing Sling Bag:

  • Officially Licensed — merchandise approved by Nintendo for high quality Standards and Child Safety
  • High-quality materials – Premium vegan leather, padded Velour interior lining, metal Hardware, adjustable shoulder strap
  • Great capacity – built in compartments to hold your Nintendo Switch/ Nintendo Switch Lite Console as well as additional storage space for other Small personal items and devices.
  • Travel friendly – transport your Nintendo Switch Console in style. Constructed with built in padding, Velour lining and snap closure to ensure the ultimate Safety and Protection.

