Controller Gear Switch accessory deals from $15.50: Sling bags, backpacks, gift sets, more

We have spotted some notable deals on Controller Gear Switch accessories, bags, and more over at Amazon today. First up, the Controller Gear Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sling Bag for Nintendo Switch is now on sale for $37.54 shipped. Regularly $50, today’s deal is 25% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. A perfect complement to the new Uniqlo Animal Crossing clothing line, this sling bag is great for storing your every day carry as well as a Switch or Switch Lite. Officially licensed, it is made of “premium vegan leather” with a padded velour interior lining, metal hardware throughout, and an adjustable shoulder strap. You’ll also find dedicated interior pockets for your console and other belongings. Rated 4+ stars. More Controller Gear deals below.

Officially Licensed — merchandise approved by Nintendo for high quality Standards and Child Safety

High-quality materials – Premium vegan leather, padded Velour interior lining, metal Hardware, adjustable shoulder strap

Great capacity – built in compartments to hold your Nintendo Switch/ Nintendo Switch Lite Console as well as additional storage space for other Small personal items and devices.

Travel friendly – transport your Nintendo Switch Console in style. Constructed with built in padding, Velour lining and snap closure to ensure the ultimate Safety and Protection.

