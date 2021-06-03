FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Eddie Bauer is taking an extra 60% off markdowns for every season, starting at just $3

Today only, Eddie Bauer is offering an extra 60% off its clearance apparel when you use code MOUNTAIN60 at checkout. We’re tracking some sweet, sporty styles starting at just $3, with free shipping on orders over $99. Summer heat waves are already starting to hit, so our top pick today are these breathable Men’s Ultimate Adventure Shorts down to just $11.99 after the code has been applied. Originally sold for $70, that takes 60% off the already discounted $30 list price. These pull-on shorts are comfortable, stylish, and offer some shielding from the elements with water-resistant fabric and UPF 50 sun protection. Recommended by 88% of customers. And you can find plenty more men’s, women’s, and kids’ styles for every season right below the jump.

Our top picks for Men:

Our top picks for Women:

More on Eddie Bauer’s Ultimate Adventure Shorts:

Combining the robust performance feature set of a technical trail short and the superior comfort and appearance of a top-flight casual short, these guys do it all. That versatility starts with the two-way active stretch cotton/nylon/spandex. Unquestionably durable, it’s also peached for softness, and the fabric gets softer with every wash.

