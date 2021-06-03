FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This highly-rated 6.3-inch ring light can elevate any at photoshoot at just $11.50 (Save 47%)

Old Shark (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6.3-inch LED Ring Light for $11.50 when you use code JOXULBLG at checkout. This is the best price we’ve ever tracked for this ring light, the lowest of any we can currently find, and a full 47% off the usual rate. Equipped with 10 different brightness settings and three light temperatures, this 6.3-inch ring light comes packed with accessories. The included clamp offers 180-degrees of vertical and 360-degrees of horizontal rotation, so you can find the perfect angle for your stream, Zoom call, or content creation. Plus, the 4-inch desk stand can hold either the light or your smartphone with a built in Bluetooth camera shutter. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 550 customers.

As mentioned above, today’s lead deal blows every other ring light sale out of the water. But if you don’t mind dropping a little extra dough, you can scoop up some professional-grade selfie gear without blowing a hole in your wallet. Sensyne offers a 10-inch ring light with 50-inch extendable tripod for under $30. It also comes with a built-in phone holder, so you don’t have to choose between the perfect light and the perfect shot. Rated 4.6/5 stars from nearly 33,000 customers.

Looking to break into some off-hours streaming? Alienware’s latest low-profile gaming keyboard is one of its fastest yet, with per-key RGB backlighting and plenty of game-changing features. It’s currently down to $128, but you can find even cheaper pro gaming equipment in our best PC gaming deal guide.

More on the OldShark 6.3-inch Ring Light:

Desk ring light or clamp ring light design. Built in strong clamp with anti-slip pad allows you clip the ring lights/cell phone on bed headboard, computer, laptop without scratching worries. You also can combined the ring light with tripod on desk, office, conference table, dresser, etc.

