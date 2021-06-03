ORIA’s 120-in-1 precision screwdriver set is highly-rated at Amazon low of $15 (55% off)

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 120-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $15.30 Prime shipped with the code HA58ZXTA at checkout. Down from $34, today’s deal delivers 55% in savings and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. I’ve used ORIA’s toolkits for years and love the quality that comes with your purchase. This specific kit includes 120 individual pieces, including a screwdriver, multiple bits, tweezers, spudgers, and much more. Whether you’re working on learning to repair technology or already know how, having a kit like this is a must. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 900.

This 61-piece kit is much smaller than today’s lead deal, but it also saves you a few bucks at the same time. Included here you’ll find a nice assortment of screwdrivers, tweezers, pry tools, and more, though the bits are fixed instead of interchangeable. At $12 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation for those who want to save a bit more.

For larger tasks, don’t forget about Home Depot’s garage and tool storage sale today that’s taking up to $500 off. Also, we’re still tracking multiple discounts across a variety of RYOBI products, including a $99 3-tool bundle, as well as up to $260 off larger kits, depending on what your needs are. So, if you have a big summer project to tackle, be sure to give one of these sales a look.

More about ORIA’s Precision Screwdriver Kit:

120 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Kit comes with 101 precision screwdriver bits, driver handle, extension shaft, tweezers, plastic pry tools,opening picks, magnetizer, magnetic pad,suction cup, SIM card remover, cleaning cloth, which can meet the repair of various equipments in life.

