FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ORIA’s 120-in-1 precision screwdriver set is highly-rated at Amazon low of $15 (55% off)

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessoriesmac accessoriesORIA
55% off $15

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 120-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $15.30 Prime shipped with the code HA58ZXTA at checkout. Down from $34, today’s deal delivers 55% in savings and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. I’ve used ORIA’s toolkits for years and love the quality that comes with your purchase. This specific kit includes 120 individual pieces, including a screwdriver, multiple bits, tweezers, spudgers, and much more. Whether you’re working on learning to repair technology or already know how, having a kit like this is a must. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 900.

This 61-piece kit is much smaller than today’s lead deal, but it also saves you a few bucks at the same time. Included here you’ll find a nice assortment of screwdrivers, tweezers, pry tools, and more, though the bits are fixed instead of interchangeable. At $12 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation for those who want to save a bit more.

For larger tasks, don’t forget about Home Depot’s garage and tool storage sale today that’s taking up to $500 off. Also, we’re still tracking multiple discounts across a variety of RYOBI products, including a $99 3-tool bundle, as well as up to $260 off larger kits, depending on what your needs are. So, if you have a big summer project to tackle, be sure to give one of these sales a look.

More about ORIA’s Precision Screwdriver Kit:

120 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Kit comes with 101 precision screwdriver bits, driver handle, extension shaft, tweezers, plastic pry tools,opening picks, magnetizer, magnetic pad,suction cup, SIM card remover, cleaning cloth, which can meet the repair of various equipments in life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

mac accessories ORIA

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

This highly-rated 6.3-inch ring light can elevate any a...
This #1 best-selling audio baby monitor just fell to an...
Let Alienware’s new low-profile RGB gaming keyboa...
Amazon’s #1 new release camping tent sleeps 4, we...
Jumpstart your homelab with Raspberry Pi 4 bundles from...
Pick up a new UHDTV from $700: VIZIO 85-inch 120Hz 4K, ...
Anker’s PowerPort 5-in-1 USB-C hub + charger pack...
Snag two highly-rated 25-foot 3-outlet extension cords ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $168

RYOBI’s 3-tool combo kit is 41% off, making it just $99 at Home Depot

$99 Learn More

Target Deal Days will require no membership, going toe-to-toe with Amazon Prime Day

Learn More
47% off

This highly-rated 6.3-inch ring light can elevate any at photoshoot at just $11.50 (Save 47%)

$11.50 Learn More
Amazon low

This #1 best-selling audio baby monitor just fell to an all-time low at under $14 Prime shipped

Under $14 Learn More
Save now

Let Alienware’s new low-profile RGB gaming keyboard pave your path to glory at $128

$128 Learn More
Reg. $48

This stainless steel Mainstays 50-liter Motion Sensor Trash Can is down to $35 (Reg. $48)

$35 Learn More
Save 30%

Amazon’s #1 new release camping tent sleeps 4, weighs under 7.5 pounds, more: $49 (Reg. $70)

$49 Learn More

Razer Iskur X all-new ergonomic gaming chair puts you in the captain’s seat

Learn More