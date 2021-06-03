This #1 best-selling audio baby monitor just fell to an all-time low at under $14 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the VTech Audio Baby Monitor (DM111) for $13.76 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s up to 27% off, beats Best Buy’s sale price by 19%, and undercuts previous lows we have tracked by $2. If you need to keep tabs on a baby, pet, or a wide variety of other things, this audio-focused monitor will get the job done without breaking the bank. With a 1,000-foot range, you’ll be able to roam throughout the house and yard without worrying that you may miss something important. The parent unit is powered by a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts up to 8 hours before it needs to be refueled. This #1 best-selling baby monitor has an average rating of 4.5/5 stars from over 26,000 Amazon shoppers.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to also grab three Bright Starts Gel-Filled Teething Toys at under $3 Prime shipped. These are made to help your baby’s gums stay cool during teething pain. Each one is colorful and features an easy-to-hold design. Each toy is made of soft silicone and BPA-free materials.

While you’re at it, why not keep your nursery clean and tidy with this Mainstays 50-liter Motion Sensor Trash Can at $35? And if outlets in there always seem to be out of reach, check out this 2-pack of 25-foot extension cords at only $5.50 each. Also be sure to peek at these industrial DIY pipe shelves from $15 in addition to the Yale Assure Touchscreen Lock at under $102.

VTech Audio Baby Monitor (DM111) features:

The VTech DM111 Audio Baby Monitor’s dependable long operation range covers up to 1,000 feet, lets you go about your day and stays connected with your baby from another room or even from the yard

Trusted by US families for more than 3 decades, each VTech monitor is transmitted via secured internal DECT6.0 frequency channel, so you can rest assured that you’re the only one who can hear your baby

Parent Unit includes a built-in rechargeable battery that supports up to 8 hours of portable operation. With the belt clip, the Parent Unit can be attached to your pocket or shirt

