Amazon offers women’s apparel for summer from $11 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Bingo E-Commerce Co. (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering Urban Co. Women’s Apparel at up to 50% off with pricing starting at just $11. One of our top picks from this sale is the women’s Drape Front Open Cardigan for $15.88 Prime shipped. Regularly this cardigan is priced at $20 and today’s rate is the lowest we’ve seen this year. This is such a great piece for layering and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. It can also be worn throughout any season and you can choose from an array of fun color options. The drape front design is very flattering and the lightweight material is perfect for summer weather. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 17,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Even more deals:

Finally, if you’re looking for even more sales you will want to check out the Moosejaw Carhartt Sale that’s going on now with 25% off t-shirts, shorts, accessories, and more.

Drape Front Open Cardigan features:

  • Basic and stylish outfit,shawl collar drpaed open cardigan,asymmetrical hem droops naturally folds,brings you slim look
  • Lightweight,skin-friendly,soft and comfortable fit,add this solid cardigan to any outfit to add warmth and style to your look
  • Wear it with a tank top or shirt as undershirt,also perfect pair with jeans,leggings to elongate your silhouette and flatter your figure

