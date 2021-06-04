Apple heads into the weekend with new $10 or less 4K HDR movie sale

After seeing some rare price cuts go live on the new Apple TV 4K this morning, Apple is keeping the savings coming by launching a new weekend sale via iTunes. Launching a collection of 4K HDR action flicks for $10 or less, you can now lock-in savings on everything from classics in the genre like Rocky and Saving Private Ryan to newer releases that’ll bring the theater experience to your couch this weekend. Everything will become a permanent addition to your digital library, and you’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Apple’s new Great Action in 4K HDR movie sale goes live



Throughout all of this week’s deals, you’ll find a number of 4K movies marked down to $10 or less. Down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags you’d normally pay, these are matching some of the best prices to date if not marking new all-time lows, ensuring that today’s sale is a great time to expand your digital library with all of the titles in these iconic franchises. Here are our top picks:

Then don’t forget that you can still expand your collection by checking out the dystopian sci-fi movie sale from earlier in the week, alongside Apple’s $1 rental of the week. Or just swing by our media guide for all of the other discounts live right now.

