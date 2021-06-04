Dyson’s Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum plummets by $300 in latest refurb. sale, now $200

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Dyson via Newegg is offering the Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum for $199.99 shipped in refurbished condition. For comparison, it normally goes for $499, which is what it still fetches direct from Dyson and at third-party sellers on Amazon. Featuring the “strongest suction of any vacuum,” Dyson’s Ball Animal 2 has a self-adjusting cleaner head that seals in suction across carpet, wood, vinyl, and tile floors. There’s also whole-machine filtration that ensures allergens are trapped inside of the vacuum, instead of being sent back into your home. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 6-month warranty.

Looking for save even more? Well, the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum gets the job done at just $30.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. Coming in at only 4-pounds, this vacuum is quite light, making it easy to tote up and down stairs. You’ll find a 3-in-1 design that allows you to easily transform it into other vacuums, like a handheld or stair tread cleaner. The only thing to remember here is that this vacuum won’t have the same suction power as today’s deal above.

More on the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum:

Strongest suction of any vacuum; Even more power for tough tasks

Self-adjusting cleaner head seals in suction across carpet, wood, vinyl, and tile floors

Tangle free turbine tool, stair tool, combination tool included

Whole-machine filtration ensures that allergens are trapped inside the machine, not expelled back into the home.

Hygienically empty the bin with the push of a button

