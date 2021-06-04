FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dyson’s Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum plummets by $300 in latest refurb. sale, now $200

-
Home GoodsNeweggDyson
Orig. $499 $200

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Dyson via Newegg is offering the Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum for $199.99 shipped in refurbished condition. For comparison, it normally goes for $499, which is what it still fetches direct from Dyson and at third-party sellers on Amazon. Featuring the “strongest suction of any vacuum,” Dyson’s Ball Animal 2 has a self-adjusting cleaner head that seals in suction across carpet, wood, vinyl, and tile floors. There’s also whole-machine filtration that ensures allergens are trapped inside of the vacuum, instead of being sent back into your home. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 6-month warranty.

Looking for save even more? Well, the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum gets the job done at just $30.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. Coming in at only 4-pounds, this vacuum is quite light, making it easy to tote up and down stairs. You’ll find a 3-in-1 design that allows you to easily transform it into other vacuums, like a handheld or stair tread cleaner. The only thing to remember here is that this vacuum won’t have the same suction power as today’s deal above.

Don’t forget to swing by our home goods guide for other great deals that we find each and every day. For example, right now we’re seeing a Remington Cordless Grooming Kit for $13.50, 45-blade meat tenderizer now $17, and much more. Be sure to bookmark the guide and visit often, since we’re constantly adding new content there.

More on the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum:

  • Strongest suction of any vacuum; Even more power for tough tasks
  • Self-adjusting cleaner head seals in suction across carpet, wood, vinyl, and tile floors
  • Tangle free turbine tool, stair tool, combination tool included
  • Whole-machine filtration ensures that allergens are trapped inside the machine, not expelled back into the home.
  • Hygienically empty the bin with the push of a button

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Newegg

Dyson

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Prep for your summer road trip with this 12V DC portabl...
Score an all-in-1 Remington Cordless Grooming Kit with ...
Upgrade your grilling game with a 45-blade meat tenderi...
This stainless steel food scale is yours for $7 Prime s...
Weekend warriors can save up to $520 on Milwaukee tools...
Elevate your home theater with these highly-rated swive...
Manicure your trees for $59 with Sun Joe’s Electr...
Highly-rated Regalo Walk Thru Baby and Pet Gate sees ra...
Show More Comments

Related

55% off

Prep for your summer road trip with this 12V DC portable programmable tire inflator at $13.50

$13.50 Learn More
Save $20

Take to the skies and enjoy a bird’s eye view with this 2K FPV drone at $60 on Amazon

$60 Learn More

Everything we know about Ubiquiti’s upcoming UniFi Smart Lock

Learn More
Reg. $699+

OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Android smartphone hits new low at $530 (Reg. $699)

$530 Learn More
Review

TP-Link Deco X68 review: Fast and easy Wi-Fi 6 mesh [Video]

Learn More

Should you build your own NAS or buy one? Unraid vs. TrueNAS vs. Synology

Learn More
Save $185

Sony’s Extra Bass Wireless Speaker is a party in a bottle at new low of $65 ($185 off)

$65 Learn More
Reg. $20+

Score an all-in-1 Remington Cordless Grooming Kit with nose/ear trimmer for just $13.50

$13.50 Learn More