Slide this collapsible aluminum MacBook stand in your backpack for $15 Prime shipped (2021 low)

Amazon is offering the FLAGTOP Aluminum Folding Laptop Stand for $15.16 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 16% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in 2021. When it comes to laptop stands, there are lots of options out there to choose from. A folding design is what sets this one apart from many of the rest. It’s capable of supporting up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro and shrinks down to a narrow form factor when collapsed. This will allow it to easily slide into a backpack, making it a great option to have around for whenever you need to catch a flight or hit the road. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you aren’t as concerned about aesthetics, this aluminum laptop stand is also ready to support a MacBook at only $5 Prime shipped. Once propped up, there are six different viewing angles for your device to be adjusted between. This paves the way for easily bringing your MacBook, PC, or Chromebook up to eye level. Bear in mind that it’s not nearly as versatile or premium as the deal above.

Not a fan of the lead deal? If not, perhaps this Nulaxy laptop stand would be a better fit at $18.50. You can also scoop up Amazon’s MacBook-ready Urban Laptop Sleeve at under $7. After checking those out, you may want to check out our coverage of Sabrent’s new Thunderbolt Travel Dock with 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz support.

FLAGTOP Aluminum Folding Laptop Stand features:

240g ONLY. It can be folded to 9.4″ * 1.75″. Easy to carry in a laptop bag.

10 non-slip rubbers on the top and 4 on the bottom to ensure your laptop stable on the stand and prevent the stand from slipping.

Height flexibly from 2.1″ to 5.5″. The ergonomic design helps you correct the posture and reduces pain in the neck, shoulders and spine.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!