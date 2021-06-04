FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Carhartt apparel and more 25% off during Moosejaw’s Flash Sale with deals from $13

Moosejaw’s Flash Sale is live and offering 25% off Carhartt styles with deals starting at $13. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score deals on t-shirts, polos, work pants, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Delmont Pocket Polo Shirt. This style is currently marked down to $26 and originally sold for $35. It’s a best-selling polo shirt and available in four color options. The material is sweat-wicking for added comfort and infused with stretch to promote mobility. It also pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, or khaki pants alike. Find the rest of our top picks from Moosejaw’s Carhartt Flash Sale here or you can shop the entire event here. You will also want to check out the Carhartt Summer Essentials Event that’s offering deals from $6.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

