Elevate your home theater with these highly-rated swivel TV mounts starting at $14.50

Mounting Dream (100% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Full Motion 43-inch TV Mount for $14.44 Prime shipped. This 40% savings marks the first discount we’ve ever tracked for a new all-time low. Designed for TVs and monitors up to 43-inches, (though Mounting Dream’s 55-inch option is also on sale for $23,) you’ll add a full 180-degrees of swivel and up to 20-degrees of tilt with this mount. It’s constructed from heavy-duty steel to carry weights up to 50 pounds. And when you’re not using it, the entire thing folds neatly against the wall to save space. This #1 new-release is rated 4.8/5 stars from over 30,000 shoppers. See below for more.

If you are in need of a slightly larger TV mount, you can undercut the deal above by $3 when opting for this highly-rated model instead. It can hold up to 88-pound monitors or TVs, with equivalent swivel and tilt to our lead deal. And to make sure you’re getting exactly the right viewing angle, you can extend the arm up to 19.5-inches from the wall. Over 25,00 customers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

For even more ways to elevate your viewing experience, (though not literally this time,) check out LIFX’s Z-TV light strip. It’s compatible with Alexa and Assistant, but there’s a myriad of ways to play around and add a pop of color to your home theater. Then, head over to our smart home guide to see how else you can upgrade.

More on the Mounting Dream TV Mount:

TV bracket tilts TV up 5° and down 15°, say goodbye to screen glare. Swivels TV left or right according to your seats position. Pull out to 16.7” and retract back to 2.7”, making your TV alive to move. This full motion TV mount also enables you to mount your TV in the corner. Made of heavy-duty aluminum and steel for reliable strength. Technology of robot welding makes whole wall mount TV bracket unit sturdy and safe.

