OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Android smartphone hits new low at $530 (Reg. $699)

B&H Photo is offering the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren 256GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $529.99 shipped. Originally $899, you’ll pay $699 for this phone now from OnePlus, and today’s deal beats our last mention by $169 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This version of the OnePlus 7T Pro is great for those who want a unique smartphone that stands out from the crowd. It features 256GB of internal storage, 12GB of RAM, and the powerful Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. Featuring a 6.67-inch 1440p AOMLED 90Hz display and a triple rear camera array, the main 48MP sensor is bound to impress when it comes to capturing summer memories. Plus, optical image stabilization ensures that your photos and videos will be rock solid and stable. Learn more in our hands-on review.

At $349, the Google Pixel 4a would be a great alternative. Given that it packs a1 2MP dual pixel rear camera that offers Live HDR+, Night Sight, and more. Plus, its adaptive battery lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge. You’ll notice a smaller 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED display here, and only 128GB of built-in storage when compared to today’s deal above.

However, the Nokia 8.3 unlocked Android smartphone is also on sale today. You’ll find that it features 5G connectivity, a 64MP quad-camera array on its rear, and more at a low of $400. This is the best price that we’ve tracked all-time, and makes the Nokia 8.3 a great choice for those on a tighter budget who still want high-end features.

More on the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition:

GSM+CDMA / 4G LTE+5G Sub-6 Compatible

48MP Main, 16MP Ultra-Wide & 8MP Tele

16MP Front Selfie Camera

Optical Image Stabilization (OIS)

256GB UFS 3.0 Storage + 12GB of RAM

6.67″ 3120 x 1440 AMOLED 90 Hz Display

McLaren Hardware & Software Styling

