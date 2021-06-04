Prep for your summer road trip with this 12V DC portable programmable tire inflator at $13.50

VacLife (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12V DC Portable Tire Inflator for $13.50 Prime shipped with the code USVL731GO at checkout. Down 55% from its normal going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This portable vacuum plugs into one of your car’s DC power ports to run, meaning it can be used just about anywhere. With the ability to be programmed to stop at a certain pressure, you’ll never have to worry about airing up a tire too much ever again. There’s a digital LCD display that you’ll set the desired pressure on and then it just goes to work, stopping once it’s completed. It also features a 9.2-foot power cord so you can easily plug it in inside of your car and still have it air up all four tires. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you only need to pump up bike tires or basketballs, then we recommend you opt for this handheld alternative instead. It’s just $10, which is $3.50 below the deal above, and still accomplishes a fairly common goal. No power is required, since you pump it by hand, which means it works anywhere without being plugged in. However, no over-inflation protection is available, so you’ll have to stop and check the tires frequently to make sure it’s dialed in to exact pressure.

More on the VacLife Tire Inflator:

Various Uses: This tire pump is suitable for cars and medium SUVs with tire width less than 245mm and bicycles with Schrader Valve. Any truck tires are not applicable. The special snap-fit design of the universal valve can reduce air leakage. Coupled with many useful attachments, the air compressor for car can also inflate balls, inflatable kayak, air cushion, swimming pool toys, etc. Enjoy a better use experience.

