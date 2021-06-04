FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prep for your summer road trip with this 12V DC portable programmable tire inflator at $13.50

-
AmazonHome Goodsvaclife
55% off $13.50

VacLife (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12V DC Portable Tire Inflator for $13.50 Prime shipped with the code USVL731GO at checkout. Down 55% from its normal going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This portable vacuum plugs into one of your car’s DC power ports to run, meaning it can be used just about anywhere. With the ability to be programmed to stop at a certain pressure, you’ll never have to worry about airing up a tire too much ever again. There’s a digital LCD display that you’ll set the desired pressure on and then it just goes to work, stopping once it’s completed. It also features a 9.2-foot power cord so you can easily plug it in inside of your car and still have it air up all four tires. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you only need to pump up bike tires or basketballs, then we recommend you opt for this handheld alternative instead. It’s just $10, which is $3.50 below the deal above, and still accomplishes a fairly common goal. No power is required, since you pump it by hand, which means it works anywhere without being plugged in. However, no over-inflation protection is available, so you’ll have to stop and check the tires frequently to make sure it’s dialed in to exact pressure.

Planning on taking a summer vacation this year? Well, you’ll want to consider picking up the JOBY GorillaPod 3K Kit for $35, or maybe even the GoPro HERO9 Black while it’s $90 off. Either (or both) will bolster your ability to capture summer memories like never before, so we highly recommend grabbing at least one before you hit the road.

More on the VacLife Tire Inflator:

Various Uses: This tire pump is suitable for cars and medium SUVs with tire width less than 245mm and bicycles with Schrader Valve. Any truck tires are not applicable. The special snap-fit design of the universal valve can reduce air leakage. Coupled with many useful attachments, the air compressor for car can also inflate balls, inflatable kayak, air cushion, swimming pool toys, etc. Enjoy a better use experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

vaclife

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Dyson’s Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum plummets by ...
Take to the skies and enjoy a bird’s eye view wit...
Score an all-in-1 Remington Cordless Grooming Kit with ...
Slide this collapsible aluminum MacBook stand in your b...
Upgrade your grilling game with a 45-blade meat tenderi...
This stainless steel food scale is yours for $7 Prime s...
Nintendo Switch controllers and plushies from $9: Anima...
Weekend warriors can save up to $520 on Milwaukee tools...
Show More Comments

Related

27% off

Glamp with a 50-inch TV using Westinghouse’s 194Wh Portable Power Station: $124 (27% off)

$124 Learn More

Green Deals: Hover-1 Gambit electric scooter travels up to 15 MPH for nine miles at $170, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Glarewheels X5 Electric Bike travels for 20-miles on a charge at $450, more

Learn More
Shop now

Home Depot takes up to $260 off RYOBI combo kits, power tools, and more

$260 off Learn More
Orig. $499

Dyson’s Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum plummets by $300 in latest refurb. sale, now $200

$200 Learn More
Save $20

Take to the skies and enjoy a bird’s eye view with this 2K FPV drone at $60 on Amazon

$60 Learn More

Everything we know about Ubiquiti’s upcoming UniFi Smart Lock

Learn More
Reg. $699+

OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Android smartphone hits new low at $530 (Reg. $699)

$530 Learn More