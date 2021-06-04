FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Highly-rated Regalo Walk Thru Baby and Pet Gate sees rare price drop to $29 (Reg. $40)

-
Home GoodswootRegalo
Reg. $40 $29

Today only, Woot is offering the 38.5-inch Regalo Easy Step Extra Wide Walk Thru Baby and Pet Gate for $28.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $40, like it currently fetches over at Amazon, today’s deal is 28% off the going rate and the best price we have tracked all year. Including a 6-inch extension kit and four spindle rods, this gate is designed for doorways and openings between 29- and 34-inches or 35- and 38.5-inches. Perfect for pets or the children (ages “6 to 24 months”), it is 30-inches high and uses a simple pressure mount system for installation. The all-steel frame features a handy walk-through door for adults and includes “multiple safety-lock features, four wall cups for added security, and mounting hardware.” Rated 4+ stars from an impressive 48,000+ Amazon customers. More details below. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at the My Pet North States Gate for $20 Prime shipped. This made-in-the-USA model is focused on your more furry companions, but if that’s what you’re after it’s a solid option with 4+ star ratings from over 27,000 customers at Amazon. It’s not quite as nice-looking if you ask me, but it will keep the dogs confined when needs be. 

For more baby-friendly gear, dive into the massive ongoing Disney Twice upon a Year sale event right here and check out this deal on the best-selling audio baby monitor. But if you’re here for favorite furry friend, you’ll want to dive into our latest feature on the Amazon Wag dog food and treat brand for ways to save all year round. 

More on the Regalo Walk Thru Baby and Pet Gate:

A baby gate is an essential tool to contain and protect your little one, and the Regalo easy step safety gate is a safe and convenient way to do that. The easy step gate hits all the criteria with an all-steel construction, installs quickly by either pressure mount or wall mount and is adjustable to accommodate door openings between 29-34” or 35”-38.5” wide and stands 30″ tall.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Regalo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

MSI’s 10th Gen i7 desktop with RTX 2070 drops to ...
Panasonic HomeChef 4-in-1 Microwave with Air Fryer now ...
Get ready for summer movie nights with up to 47% off VA...
Add a Fire TV TCL Alto 8+ Sound Bar and subwoofer to yo...
BLACK+DECKER rice cooker/food steamer returns to multi-...
Let life flourish with Nordstrom Rack’s summer pl...
This highly-rated 6.3-inch ring light can elevate any a...
This #1 best-selling audio baby monitor just fell to an...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Nintendo plushy deals from $9: Yoshi and Animal Crossing Club Mocchi Mocchi up to 40% off

From $9 Learn More
Amazon low

RESPAWN’s Standing Desk is designed for ergonomic gaming at a low of $243.50

$243.50 Learn More
Reg. $70

LIFX’s Z-TV Light Strip brings color bias illumination to your HomeKit setup for $60

$60 Learn More
50% off

Weekend magazine sale with everything under $5/yr.: GQ, Vogue, Men’s Health, more

Under $5 Learn More
Amazon low

HyperX is paving your way to victory, Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Keyboard returns to $100 low

$100 Learn More
Save $25

Manicure your trees for $59 with Sun Joe’s Electric Pole Saw (1+ year low, 30% off)

$59 Learn More
Reg. $450

GoPro HERO9 Black records adventures in 5K and doubles as a webcam from $360

From $360 Learn More

LIFX launches new 2-button Smart Switch with HomeKit support

Learn More