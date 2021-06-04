Highly-rated Regalo Walk Thru Baby and Pet Gate sees rare price drop to $29 (Reg. $40)

Today only, Woot is offering the 38.5-inch Regalo Easy Step Extra Wide Walk Thru Baby and Pet Gate for $28.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $40, like it currently fetches over at Amazon, today’s deal is 28% off the going rate and the best price we have tracked all year. Including a 6-inch extension kit and four spindle rods, this gate is designed for doorways and openings between 29- and 34-inches or 35- and 38.5-inches. Perfect for pets or the children (ages “6 to 24 months”), it is 30-inches high and uses a simple pressure mount system for installation. The all-steel frame features a handy walk-through door for adults and includes “multiple safety-lock features, four wall cups for added security, and mounting hardware.” Rated 4+ stars from an impressive 48,000+ Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the My Pet North States Gate for $20 Prime shipped. This made-in-the-USA model is focused on your more furry companions, but if that’s what you’re after it’s a solid option with 4+ star ratings from over 27,000 customers at Amazon. It’s not quite as nice-looking if you ask me, but it will keep the dogs confined when needs be.

For more baby-friendly gear, dive into the massive ongoing Disney Twice upon a Year sale event right here and check out this deal on the best-selling audio baby monitor. But if you’re here for favorite furry friend, you’ll want to dive into our latest feature on the Amazon Wag dog food and treat brand for ways to save all year round.

More on the Regalo Walk Thru Baby and Pet Gate:

