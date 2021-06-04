FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score an all-in-1 Remington Cordless Grooming Kit with nose/ear trimmer for just $13.50

Reg. $20+ $13.50

Amazon is now offering the Remington All-in-1 Lithium Powered Grooming Kit and Beard Trimmer for just $13.65 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 or more at Amazon, and currently fetching $21 at Walmart, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in well over a year and a whole lot of shaving kit for under $14. This provides “precise grooming for all of your face, head, and detail trimming needs” with a total of 14 length settings via the included attachment heads, snap-on combs, and more. Features include the surgical steel self-sharpening blades, a nose and ear hair trimmer, up to 65-minutes of cordless runtime, and all of the attachments can simply be cleaned under the faucet. Alongside the storage/travel pouch, this package carries a 4+ star rating from over 40,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

At just over $13 Prime shipped, you’re already looking at rock-bottom pricing for a product like this. However, if you’re just looking to supplement your usual shaving needs, the Wahl Groomsman Battery Operated Beard Trimming Kit at $12 or this ConairMAN Cordless Beard and Mustache Trimmer at $12.50 might do the trick. They aren’t quite as versatile in terms of detailing and length options, but they both carry notable ratings from as many as 5,000 Amazon customers and will certainly help to clean things up when needed. 

Then check out the deals we spotted on Philips’ Showerproof Shaver at $50 and this notable price drop on the popular Philips’ OneBlade Pro at $60, as well as the now more affordable Norelco Multigroom All-In-One Trimmer for just $17. Then head over to our fashion deal hub to finish off your summer look at a discount. The TOMS Summer Favorites Sale, this Hunter summer event, and JOMASHOP’s Sunglass Sale are just a few of the deals we are tracking there right now. 

More on the Remington All-in-1 Lithium Powered Grooming Kit:

Take control of your style with high-performance grooming power. You get 14 length and style settings from three attachment heads, three snap-on combs, and an adjustable comb. This kit helps you look sharp, at home or on the go. Use the full-size trimmer with or without a comb to complete your style. It’s great for an even trim and cleanup on your sideburns, neckline, and facial hair.

