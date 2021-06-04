FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score yourself a massage gun or shiatsu machine from $35 in today’s Gold Box (36% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Renpho Wellness (99% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to 36% off a selection of its personal massage products including percussion guns, full body solutions, shiatsu machines, and more. One standout is the Renpho C5 Portable Mini Massage Gun for $44.79 shipped. Regularly between $60 and as much as $80, today’s deal is at least 25% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. Whether it’s to loosen up after a tough workout or just to relax at the end of the day, this highly-rated option is worth a closer look. Features include up to 6-hours of wireless runtime, four included massage heads to target various muscle groups, and a “low noise design” (35db). The 1.5-hour auto-off safety feature is joined by USB-C charging so you can juice it up anywhere with your smartphone adapter or one like it. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers. More Renpho wellness deals below. 

If you’re still just dabbling in the percussion massage gun world, you might want to consider this more affordable Cotsoco model at $27 Prime shipped. It certainly isn’t quite as robust as today’s lead deal, but it will get the job done and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers. 

Also on sale as part of today’s Gold Box event, you’ll find loads of massage solutions to target your entire body including models specifically designed for your back and shoulders, legs, hands, and even the Renpho eye massager. The deals start from $35 with up to 36% in savings and you can browse through everything right here

Head over to our sports/fitness guide for additional deals to support your health and fitness routine. Stock up on Pure Protein products at up to 40% off, then check out these deals on this anti-burst exercise ball, the Wyze Band Activity Tracker at a new Amazon low, this morning’s TicWatch Wear OS Smartwatch Gold Box sale, and much more right here

More on the Renpho C5 Mini Massage Gun:

  • Portable mini massage gun: The Renpho muscle massage gun weighs only 0.58kg. Portable and lightweight, convenient to put it in a handbag or the pocket, and use it at the home, office, gym or outdoor, etc.
  • Quiet and powerful: The deep tissue percussion massager has a high torque brushless motor that brings you a deep relaxation experience, low noise design ultra-quiet (35db) percussive massage gun muscle treatment available anytime, anywhere.

