Take to the skies and enjoy a bird’s eye view with this 2K FPV drone at $60 on Amazon

DS-I (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Potensic Elfin 2K FPV Drone for $59.99 shipped with the code 2KRCDRONE and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $80, this saves you $20 and is the best available. There’s a built-in 2K camera on this drone and it connects to your smartphone over Wi-Fi so that way you can take to the skies and get a bird’s eye view. It has the ability to hover over a fixed position so that way you can capture stunning aerial cinematography or photography. It also ships with two batteries for a combined 20 minutes of flight time, which might not sound like much, but is actually pretty decent for flying. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Be sure to pick up a 32GB microSD card. It’s required to store your footage on, and this one can be repurposed to record 4K video with your DSLR or mirrorless camera should the need arise, thanks to the inclusion of the microSD to SD adapter. Given that it costs just $7.50 on Amazon, it’s easy to recommend grabbing one of these with the savings you’ll find in today’s deal above.

Don’t forget that right now the GoPro HERO9 Black is on sale. It can record your adventures in glorious 5K as well as function as a webcam once you return from vacation. Normally $450, it’s down to $360 right now, saving you $90 while bolstering your videography abilities.

More on the Potensic Elfin FPV Drone:

The Potensic Elfin comes with an awesome 2K HD camera. Connect via wi-fi to the Potensic Toy phone app in order to see what’s in shot as well as recording and storing stills and video on your mobile device. The app enables you to expand your creativity further and share it on social media with ease.

On the underside of the Potensic Elfin is a ‘Optical Flow’ camera which reads the surface below and enables the drone to hold a steady hover.This technology is effective above most flat environments. Other drone without theOptical Flow camera instead relies on its internal altimeter which is not quite as effective at keeping it stable.

The Potensic FPV drone comes with 2 battery aims to extend your exciting moment to 20mins in total. Besides, it is easy to replace battery and safe to charge battery.

