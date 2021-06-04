FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your grilling game with a 45-blade meat tenderizer at an Amazon low of $17

Amazon is offering the Jaccard 45-Blade Meat Tenderizer for $16.86 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wondering how people get their steak so tender, this is likely the secret. Not only does this tenderizer help make your steak easier to chew, but also can reduce cooking time by up to 40% and is said to “increase absorption by up to 600%” when marinating. After you cook, just separate the meat tenderizer, throw it in the dishwasher, and be ready to go next time you fire up the grill. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,300 at-home chefs.

On a tighter budget? Well, right now you can pick up the Jim Beam Stainless Meat Tenderizer for $5.50 at Amazon. You’ll find that this model doesn’t puncture your meat like the deal above, but it’s great to help flatten steak, veal, or chicken. This can also help make it more tender, though it won’t help quite as much with marinade.

If you’re trying to become more precise in cooking, then a deal we just spotted is perfect for you. This stainless steel food scale helps you measure your ingredients by weight instead of volume, which is much more precise when it comes to meal prep. It’s currently down to just $7 at Amazon, which is a 32% discount and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

More on the Jaccard Meat Tenderizer:

  • Hand Held Meat Tenderizer: Reduces cooking time by up to 40% and provides pathway for marinades to be absorbed deeper into the meat and increasing absorption by up to 600%. It is ideal for both professional chefs and home cooking enthusiasts.
  • Commercial Meat Tenderizer: The meat tenderizer has double sided razor-sharp stainless-steel knives that effortlessly cut through the connective tissue in meat that can cause it to be tough.
  • Steak Tenderizer, Meat Tenderizer: Achieve better cooking results from less expensive cuts of meat with Jaccard multi-blade hand-held meat tenderizer.

Score an all-in-1 Remington Cordless Grooming Kit with ...
Slide this collapsible aluminum MacBook stand in your b...
This stainless steel food scale is yours for $7 Prime s...
Nintendo Switch controllers and plushies from $9: Anima...
Weekend warriors can save up to $520 on Milwaukee tools...
Elevate your home theater with these highly-rated swive...
RESPAWN’s Standing Desk is designed for ergonomic...
LIFX’s Z-TV Light Strip brings color bias illumin...
