FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Allure’s monthly Beauty Box subscription falls to 2021 low at $16 for your first month

-
AmazonFashion
Reg. $23 $16

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Allure Beauty Box Monthly Subscription for $16.10 shipped for your first box. Note: After your first month, the subscription will renew at the normal going rate. Down from its normal price of $23 right now, today’s deal is within $1.10 of its all-time low set back in mid-2020, marking the best price that we’ve tracked this year. This monthly beauty box offers “top-trending, editor-tested makeup and beauty picks” that can be valued at $100 or more. There are at least three full-sized products in every box, as well as a mini-mag that has tips and exclusive offers for subscribers. Rated 4.2/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

Don’t forget that right now, we’re tracking a number of early Prime Day subscription box deals with up to 55% off. There are quite a few options to choose from, including dog toys, t-shirts, tea, and more. Pricing starts at just $7, so you’ll want to check out our roundup to see if there’s a box on sale that you’re interested in.

Also, be sure to check out the Hunter Summer Sale that’s going on right now. You can find up to 40% off rain boots, sneakers, apparel, and more in the discount extravaganza. Pricing starts at $13, and this is a great way to update your wardrobe before summer vacation.

More on the Allure Beauty Box:

  • Allure’s monthly beauty box offers top-trending, editor-tested makeup and beauty picks with a $100+ value
  • Top products selected by Allure editorial experts (we test more than 50,000 products a year)
  • At least 3 full-size products in every box (great value)
  • A mini-mag that features tips and exclusive offers for our subscribers. You can skip or cancel anytime

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

This modern leather lamp offers a USB charging port at ...
Lighten your EDC with minimal front pocket wallets + mo...
SSD sale from $40: Samsung, PNY, Fantom, more (Up to 27...
Rechargeable OLIGHT S2R II 1,150-lumen flashlight nears...
At under $13, it’s hard to beat this 39-piece por...
Prep for your summer road trip with this 12V DC portabl...
Take to the skies and enjoy a bird’s eye view wit...
Score an all-in-1 Remington Cordless Grooming Kit with ...
Show More Comments

Related

Prime-only

Early Prime Day deals offer up to 55% off subscription boxes: Dog toys, tea, t-shirts, more

From $7 Learn More
$30 value

Early Prime Day deal brings 3-months of Amazon Kids+ Family down to just $1 ($30 value)

$1 Learn More
$32 value

Try out 4-months of Amazon Music Unlimited + HD for FREE if you’re a Prime member

FREE Learn More
25% off

Days of Play PlayStation Now sale is live: 1-year $45 (Reg. $60) + PS Plus, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
41% off

This modern leather lamp offers a USB charging port at $20 Prime shipped (Save 41%)

$20 Learn More
Save now

Lighten your EDC with minimal front pocket wallets + more from $10 in Amazon’s Gold Box

From $10 Learn More
27% off

SSD sale from $40: Samsung, PNY, Fantom, more (Up to 27% off)

From $40 Learn More
Save now

Rechargeable OLIGHT S2R II 1,150-lumen flashlight nears Amazon low at under $49, more

From $23..50 Learn More