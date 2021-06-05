Allure’s monthly Beauty Box subscription falls to 2021 low at $16 for your first month

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Allure Beauty Box Monthly Subscription for $16.10 shipped for your first box. Note: After your first month, the subscription will renew at the normal going rate. Down from its normal price of $23 right now, today’s deal is within $1.10 of its all-time low set back in mid-2020, marking the best price that we’ve tracked this year. This monthly beauty box offers “top-trending, editor-tested makeup and beauty picks” that can be valued at $100 or more. There are at least three full-sized products in every box, as well as a mini-mag that has tips and exclusive offers for subscribers. Rated 4.2/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

More on the Allure Beauty Box:

Allure’s monthly beauty box offers top-trending, editor-tested makeup and beauty picks with a $100+ value

Top products selected by Allure editorial experts (we test more than 50,000 products a year)

At least 3 full-size products in every box (great value)

A mini-mag that features tips and exclusive offers for our subscribers. You can skip or cancel anytime

