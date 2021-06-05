This modern leather lamp offers a USB charging port at $20 Prime shipped (Save 41%)

Amazon is offering the Elegant Designs Modern Leather USB Lamp for $20.03 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 41% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This unique lamp shakes things with a base that’s wrapped in leather. A built-in USB port paves the way for easily topping off a smartphone and other devices. Once assembled it measures 10 by 6 by 21 inches and this unit is bundled with a white fabric shade. A gray base allows this unit to blend well in most surroundings. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could opt for this gooseneck LED desk lamp at $14 Prime shipped. It’s not as flashy looking as the lead deal, but it will certainly do the trick. This unit is actually operated using batteries, allowing it to go places the lead deal cannot. With over 9,000 Amazon shoppers having left a review, the dust has settled at 4.4/5 stars.

Yet another worth considering is Globe Electric’s Mason Desk Lamp at $29. And while we’re on the topic of illumination, you won’t want to miss OLIGHT’s S2R II 1,150-lumen flashlight at under $49 or this highly-rated 6.3-inch ring light for $11.50. Finally, be sure to peek at the Philips Hue Bluetooth HomeKit Lightstrip Plus at $90.

Elegant Designs Modern Leather USB Lamp features:

Leather wrapped base with USB port

White fabric shade

Assembled dimensions: L: 10″ x W: 6″ x H: 21″

Uses 1 x 60W Type A medium base bulb (not included)

Lamp must be plugged in for USB port to function

