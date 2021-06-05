Lighten your EDC with minimal front pocket wallets + more from $10 in Amazon’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Access Denied (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its wallets, belts, and checkbook covers from $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is this Bifold Front Minimal Wallet for $19.99. Normally $30, this is within $1 of its all-time low and is the best available.

Designed to slip into a front pocket, this wallet helps you slim down your everyday carry to be more minimal. It has six credit card slots and a money clip to keep things organized, as well. I switched from carrying my wallet in my back pocket to front years ago and haven’t looked back. It’s not only easier to reach, but also feels better when sitting and helps protect against potential pickpockets. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

On a tighter budget? Well, this minimal wallet offers a slightly different design and comes in at just $12 Prime shipped. Sure, it doesn’t bifold like the option above, but, it holds up to 12 cards and even has a slot to carry some cash.

More on Access Denied’s Front Pocket Wallet:

This awesome product is handmade with top grade leather, and will impress everyone in the room.

Modernize your everyday carry with this thin design and get rid of your old boring standard bifold.

An amazing and easy-to-use wallet for all ages so whether your 15 or 50 this style is a home run!

Thinner is always better. Upgrade your Access Game this holiday season!

