Rechargeable OLIGHT S2R II 1,150-lumen flashlight nears Amazon low at under $49, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Olight Direct. (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its LED flashlights priced from $12.50 Prime shipped. No-cost delivery is included on orders over $25. Our favorite is the S2R II 1,150-lumen LED Rechargeable Flashlight for $48.97. Down from its $70 going rate, this comes within $0.01 of its all-time low on Amazon and saves you over 28%.

Featuring a multi-function side switch, there are multiple modes to choose from. I had a S2R II personally before it got lost on a trip, and it was a fantastic flashlight. The 1,150-lumen output mode was great in a pinch, but honestly its constant 400-lumen brightness was more than enough in most situations. It can also dial things back to 0.5-lumens, should you need to stretch its battery life out to 60 days of use on a single charge. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Want to shop other OLIGHT deals? Head on over to Amazon for more great discounts.

While not on sale today, those on tighter budgets will want to consider the OLIGHT I3E EOS LED Flashlight at $10. The I3E EOS has a home in my Leatherman Surge pouch and goes with me everywhere. It’s not the brightest, coming in at 90-lumens, but I can’t tell you how many times it’s come in handy since I got it. Using just a AAA battery, I’ve had mine for nearly a year and only had to change the battery once.

For projects where you need both hands, we recommend grabbing this 4-pack of Vont LED headlamps for $16.50 combined. That makes each individual light just $4, which is a great deal. Sure, they won’t reach 1,150-lumens of brightness, aren’t rechargeable, and don’t have a battery mode that lasts for 60 days. But, if you don’t need any of those functions, it’s a budget-focused way to pick up hands-free LED lighting.

More on the OLIGHT S2R II LED Flashlight:

It has several modes to choose from including three standard modes, turbo, moonlight, and strobe.It features a battery indicator located on the side switch so you always know when to charge.

S2R II can produce a maximum output of 1,150 lumens.Includes a 3200mAh 18650 rechargeable lithium battery which is charged magnetically through the tailcap charging cable.

Portable faster charging MCC 1A USB charging cable provided in the package. It boasts a new MCC 1A magnetic charging system to ensure faster charging in a smaller form factor.

