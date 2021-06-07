They’ll never know: Amazon Basics Book Safe hits 1-year low at $12.50, more up to 23% off

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Book Safe with Key Lock for $12.74 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for well over a year. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a funny gift idea or a simple way to securely hide one of your prized possessions, this book safe is certainly worth a look. It disguises itself as a dictionary and you’ll have to open the cover to uncover the keyhole. Dimensions work out to roughly 9.5 x 2.2 x 6.1 inches, making it a great solution for safely stowing many different items. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Amazon-branded safes up to 23% off.

Portable lock box that looks like a book, great for hiding small valuables on a bookshelf

Fabric cover and spine designed to look like a book; does not contain paper pages; recommended to store in-between two books on a bookshelf

Front cover lifts to reveal safe’s actual cover; key lock designed to deter theft; 2 keys included

