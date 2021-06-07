FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

They’ll never know: Amazon Basics Book Safe hits 1-year low at $12.50, more up to 23% off

-
23% off From $12.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Book Safe with Key Lock for $12.74 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for well over a year. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a funny gift idea or a simple way to securely hide one of your prized possessions, this book safe is certainly worth a look. It disguises itself as a dictionary and you’ll have to open the cover to uncover the keyhole. Dimensions work out to roughly 9.5 x 2.2 x 6.1 inches, making it a great solution for safely stowing many different items. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Amazon-branded safes up to 23% off.

More Amazon Basics safes on sale:

Place your new book safe on one of these Amazon Basics Floating 24-inch Cube Shelves at $15.50. You can lock in temps with Stanley bottles, food jars, and more from $19. Keep the ball rolling by securing food inside of Rubbermaid’s bento box-style container set at $13. And speaking of security, why not more easily keep tabs on your favorite gear with these AirTag holders from $2 each.

Amazon Basics Book Safe features:

  • Portable lock box that looks like a book, great for hiding small valuables on a bookshelf
  • Fabric cover and spine designed to look like a book; does not contain paper pages; recommended to store in-between two books on a bookshelf
  • Front cover lifts to reveal safe’s actual cover; key lock designed to deter theft; 2 keys included

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

JLab’s GO Air True Wireless Earbuds see new low a...
Palia looks like the MMO sim that we all need to play, ...
Hasbro adds Wolverine + Villains 5-figure pack to Marve...
Instant Pot’s Ace Plus cooks soup and blends froz...
Amazon will send 49.2-feet of RGB strip lights to your ...
LEGO has 5 new Jurassic World sets due out this summer,...
See everything with Amazon’s 10,000-lumen LED cor...
Heads up guitar players and content creators: 40% off F...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 44%

JLab’s GO Air True Wireless Earbuds see new low at $17 (Save 44%)

$17 Learn More

Palia looks like the MMO sim that we all need to play, entering pre-alpha soon

Learn More

Hasbro adds Wolverine + Villains 5-figure pack to Marvel Legends series, pre-order now

Learn More
Reg. $150

Instant Pot’s Ace Plus cooks soup and blends frozen cocktails, now $70 (Reg. $150)

$70 Learn More
24% off

Amazon will send 49.2-feet of RGB strip lights to your door for $11.50 Prime shipped (24% off)

$11.50 Learn More

LEGO has 5 new Jurassic World sets due out this summer, with exclusive dinosaurs and more

Learn More
Reg. $27

See everything with Amazon’s 10,000-lumen LED corn bulb for just $15 (Reg. $27)

$15 Learn More
40% off

Heads up guitar players and content creators: 40% off Fender 1/4-inch cables, more at Amazon

From $12.50 Learn More