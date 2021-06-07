FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

See everything with Amazon’s 10,000-lumen LED corn bulb for just $15 (Reg. $27)

-
wootAmazon Basics
Reg. $27 $15

Today only, Woot is offering the Amazon Basics 10,000-lumen LED Corn Bulb for $14.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from its normal going rate of $27 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This LED bulb offers 10,000-lumens of light output, which is enough to illuminate an entire garage with a single source. It installs into any normal E26 (standard) light socket, meaning you won’t have to rewire anything. You’ll find a lifespan of 50,000-hours of use available here, meaning it should last for years to come. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you need two bulbs and are on a tighter budget, check out this 2-pack of 1,600-lumen LEDs. I installed similar LED bulbs in my garage and find that they provide ample light for me to do woodworking projects. Today’s lead deal uses up 100W for its lighting, while this 2-pack only takes up a combined 30W, so do keep that in mind. You’ll find the 2-pack can be picked up for just $11 on Amazon, saving you an additional $4 over the brighter bulb above.

In need of smarter lighting instead of brighter bulbs? Earlier today, we found a pair of Wi-Fi LED bulbs for just $5 each when you follow some simple instructions. They work with Alexa, Assistant, and Siri Shortcuts for a variety of smart home solutions.

More on Amazon Basics’ 10,000-lumen LED Bulb:

  • 100-watt LED corn bulb provides instant high-quality brightness; produces a cool white light with 10,000 lumens and an 80 CRI (Color Rendering Index)
  • Ideal for replacing high-intensity discharge (HID) bulbs in commercial fixtures like wall packs, parking lot lights, and high bays
  • Simple retrofit installation; E26 base installs easily into any existing 120V E26 socket (no wiring needed)
  • Commercial-grade lifetime of 50,000 hours ensures long-lasting reliable performance
  • Energy-saving LED technology can help lower electric bills; UL certified for safety; backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty

