FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Backup battlestation power! Huge APC UPS w/ USB-C hits $170 Gold Box

-
AmazonAPC
$50 off $170

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers the APC UPS, 1500VA Sine Wave UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector, BR1500MS2 with 2 USB (A+C) 15W combined Charger Ports for $169.99. That’s $50 off list and $30 less than it’s ever been on this 6 battery backup outlet, and 4 Surge-protection only outlet w/LCD powerhouse.

This 4.5/5 star rated backup power supply will run a whopping for 77 minutes at 100 watts giving you ample time to make other arrangements on your desktop or will power typical modem router/wifi for 5+ hours. The 15W USB-C + USB-A outlet will also keep your phones and tablets (and light laptops) going during an outage as well.

APC UPS, 1500VA Sine Wave UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector, BR1500MS2 features:

  • 1500VA / 900W Backup Battery power supply
  • Sinewave UPS with Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR), designed for high-end electronics. Ideal battery backup for computer
  • 10 Total Outlets (NEMA 15-15R): 6 Battery backup outlets, and 4 Surge-protection only outlets
  • (1) USB-C Charging port iphone 12 compatible, and (1) Type-A USB charging port (15W shared))
  • 6′ Power Cord with space saving right-angle wall plug (NEMA 15-15P). Plus FREE power-management software for Windows PC (Mac OS uses native ‘Energy Saver’ in settings)
  • Updated version of APC UPS BR1500MS
  • 3 Year Warranty, plus a $250,000 policy for connected-equipment

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

APC

About the Author

Prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2021 with these simple tri...
Whip up your summer smoothies in a Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ ...
BenQ’s 4K DLP Projector with HDR and up to 300-in...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR Clear MagSafe Case $14 (Sav...
Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $5...
eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems with HomeKit support drop to ...
Anker kicks off WWDC week with new iPhone accessory sal...
Need simple/folding office desks starting at $64 in tod...
Show More Comments

Related

27% off

Glamp with a 50-inch TV using Westinghouse’s 194Wh Portable Power Station: $124 (27% off)

$124 Learn More

Anker’s new PowerWave Pad Slim is its most compact MagSafe charger yet

Learn More

Green Deals: Hover-1 Gambit electric scooter travels up to 15 MPH for nine miles at $170, more

Learn More

Prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2021 with these simple tricks and tips

Learn More
Reg. $80

Whip up your summer smoothies in a Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender, now $60 shipped (Reg. $80)

$60 Learn More
Reg. $1,100+

BenQ’s 4K DLP Projector with HDR and up to 300-inch displays now $949 (Up to $500 off)

$949 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR Clear MagSafe Case $14 (Save 22%), more

From $8 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Forgotten Memories, Street Kart Racing, more

FREE+ Learn More