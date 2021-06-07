Backup battlestation power! Huge APC UPS w/ USB-C hits $170 Gold Box

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers the APC UPS, 1500VA Sine Wave UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector, BR1500MS2 with 2 USB (A+C) 15W combined Charger Ports for $169.99. That’s $50 off list and $30 less than it’s ever been on this 6 battery backup outlet, and 4 Surge-protection only outlet w/LCD powerhouse.

This 4.5/5 star rated backup power supply will run a whopping for 77 minutes at 100 watts giving you ample time to make other arrangements on your desktop or will power typical modem router/wifi for 5+ hours. The 15W USB-C + USB-A outlet will also keep your phones and tablets (and light laptops) going during an outage as well.

1500VA / 900W Backup Battery power supply

Sinewave UPS with Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR), designed for high-end electronics. Ideal battery backup for computer

10 Total Outlets (NEMA 15-15R): 6 Battery backup outlets, and 4 Surge-protection only outlets

(1) USB-C Charging port iphone 12 compatible, and (1) Type-A USB charging port (15W shared))

6′ Power Cord with space saving right-angle wall plug (NEMA 15-15P). Plus FREE power-management software for Windows PC (Mac OS uses native ‘Energy Saver’ in settings)

Updated version of APC UPS BR1500MS

3 Year Warranty, plus a $250,000 policy for connected-equipment

