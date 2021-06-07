Dyson’s V10 Cordless Absolute vacuum cleans for 40 minutes straight: $280 (Refurb, Orig. $600)

Dyson via Walmart is now offering its refurbished V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum in black for $279.99 shipped. Today’s deal saves $320 from its original list price and comes within $10 of our last mention from back in March. To start, this vacuum features whole-machine filtration to keep airborne allergens out of your home and inside of the filter. It transforms from stick vacuum into a handheld compact alternative quickly and easily, making it quite versatile. With up to 40-minutes of cleaning time on a single charge, there’s plenty of battery here to tackle most homes before needing to set it back on the included storage/charging dock. It can handle both floors and carpets, and employs a simple bagless bin that empties with a single button. Dyson’s V10 stick vacuums are well-rated at Amazon and you’ll get a 6-month warranty with purchase.

Looking for save even more? Well, the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum gets the job done at just $30.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. Coming in at only 4-pounds, this vacuum is quite light, making it easy to tote up and down stairs. You’ll find a 3-in-1 design that allows you to easily transform it into other vacuums, like a handheld or stair tread cleaner. The only thing to remember here is that this vacuum won’t have the same suction power as today’s deal above, and it’s not cordless either.

After focusing on your home’s interior, it’s time to consider the outdoor curb appeal as well. We recently spotted a nice roundup of WORX electric lawn equipment priced as low as $46, and offering as much as 50% off. These are certified refurbished units, but ship with a full 2-year warranty. There’s plenty to see here, and our favorite was a $109 discount on an electric mower/trimmer bundle, which is down to $289.

More on the Dyson V10 Absolute:

The most powerful suction of any cord-free vacuum. Tested to ASTM F558, against cord-free stick market. Up to 60 minutes’ run time when using a non-motorized tool. Lightweight and versatile, to clean right through the home. Instant-release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 3.5 hours minimum before first use. Up to 40 minutes of fade-free power with the Soft roller cleaner head (in Suction mode I).

