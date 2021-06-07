FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HomeKit/AirPlay 2 First Alert Onelink Safe & Sound smart smoke/CO alarm + speaker at $150

-
Smart HomewootFirst Alert
Reg. $259 $150

Today only, Woot is offering the First Alert Onelink Safe & Sound HomeKit-Enabled Smoke/CO Alarm with Premium Bluetooth Speaker for $149.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members are charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $259, and going for as much at Lowe’s right now, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked in 2021. If you’re looking to upgrade your home to be safer this summer, today’s deal is one that all should install. It includes Alexa- and HomeKit-compatbility. You’ll get notifications of emergencies that happen inside your home, including fires, carbon monoxide levels, and more. The app also lets you track battery levels. It supports AirPlay 2 and Alexa for music playback, should you be inside either ecosystem. The biggest benefit here is that this alarm can interconnect with others in your home that aren’t smart yet, including models from First Alert as well as other brands. Rated 4/5 stars.

If the detectors in your home are already doing the trick, you can wisen them up with Ring’s Smoke and CO Listener for $35. This connects to an existing Ring Alarm Security System and identifies when detectors go off. From there you’ll be all set and ready to receive smartphone alerts no matter where you are. This not only is easier to set up, but also saves over $100 in the process.

For other smart home deals, our guide has you covered on what the latest and greatest sales are. We’re updating it daily with the best discounts from around the web, and just today have found HomeKit-enabled lamps, Wi-Fi LED bulbs, home security cameras, and much more at fantastic prices.

Protect your home and your family, and enjoy a hands free voice controlled speaker with a great audio experience at the same time. First Alert’s Onelink Safe & Sound is a smart smoke and carbon monoxide alarm with Alexa Voice Services enabled. Ask Safe & Sound to play music or audiobooks, read you the news, control smart home devices, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

woot

First Alert

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

See everything with Amazon’s 10,000-lumen LED cor...
Siri is coming to ecobee’s SmartThermostat, now o...
meross Dimmable Color Lamp brings HomeKit to the nights...
This 2-pack of Wi-Fi smart bulbs works with Siri Shortc...
Blink Outdoor Cameras up to $155 off with early Prime D...
Score a 10-in-1 Ninja Foodi XL Pro Air Fry Oven for $18...
Ring’s new Video Doorbell includes an Echo Dot fo...
Google’s latest Nest Thermostat helps you beat the he...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Pick up a new UHDTV from $700: VIZIO 85-inch 120Hz 4K, Samsung 55-inch 8K, more

From $700 Learn More
$223 off

LG’s 2020 4K Smart OLED TV with AirPlay 2 + $120 Visa credit now $1,397 ($1,620 value)

$1,397 Learn More
Reg. $14+

Add a TP-Link Kasa Edison-style Smart Bulb to your setup for just $9 Prime shipped (Reg. $14+)

$9 Learn More
Reg. $27

See everything with Amazon’s 10,000-lumen LED corn bulb for just $15 (Reg. $27)

$15 Learn More
40% off

Heads up guitar players and content creators: 40% off Fender 1/4-inch cables, more at Amazon

From $12.50 Learn More
23% off

They’ll never know: Amazon Basics Book Safe hits 1-year low at $12.50, more up to 23% off

From $12.50 Learn More
Amazon lows

Polk’s new React Sound Bar falls to Amazon low of $199 (Save $50), more from $179

From $179 Learn More
Save now

Rubbermaid’s bento box-style container set is the perfect meal prep pal at $13

$13 Learn More