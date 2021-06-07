HomeKit/AirPlay 2 First Alert Onelink Safe & Sound smart smoke/CO alarm + speaker at $150

Today only, Woot is offering the First Alert Onelink Safe & Sound HomeKit-Enabled Smoke/CO Alarm with Premium Bluetooth Speaker for $149.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members are charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $259, and going for as much at Lowe’s right now, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked in 2021. If you’re looking to upgrade your home to be safer this summer, today’s deal is one that all should install. It includes Alexa- and HomeKit-compatbility. You’ll get notifications of emergencies that happen inside your home, including fires, carbon monoxide levels, and more. The app also lets you track battery levels. It supports AirPlay 2 and Alexa for music playback, should you be inside either ecosystem. The biggest benefit here is that this alarm can interconnect with others in your home that aren’t smart yet, including models from First Alert as well as other brands. Rated 4/5 stars.

If the detectors in your home are already doing the trick, you can wisen them up with Ring’s Smoke and CO Listener for $35. This connects to an existing Ring Alarm Security System and identifies when detectors go off. From there you’ll be all set and ready to receive smartphone alerts no matter where you are. This not only is easier to set up, but also saves over $100 in the process.

For other smart home deals, our guide has you covered on what the latest and greatest sales are. We’re updating it daily with the best discounts from around the web, and just today have found HomeKit-enabled lamps, Wi-Fi LED bulbs, home security cameras, and much more at fantastic prices.

More on the First Alert Onelink Safe & Sound:

Protect your home and your family, and enjoy a hands free voice controlled speaker with a great audio experience at the same time. First Alert’s Onelink Safe & Sound is a smart smoke and carbon monoxide alarm with Alexa Voice Services enabled. Ask Safe & Sound to play music or audiobooks, read you the news, control smart home devices, and more.

