Upgrade your BBQ game with this Bluetooth meat thermometer at 50% off, now $13

-
AmazonHome GoodsGovee
50% off $13

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dual-probe Bluetooth Wireless Grilling Thermometer for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. This saves 50% from its current going rate and comes within $1 of the all-time low that we've tracked. Now that grilling season is in full swing, and summer is just around the corner, it's time to upgrade your outdoor BBQ game. This thermometer features remote monitoring thanks to a built-in Bluetooth connection that can reach up to 230-feet, meaning you can check up on dinner without heading outside. It can measure from 32- to 572-degrees, making it perfect for all kinds of monitoring. Plus, the alert function can let you know as soon as your meal hits a specific temperature. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Do you only need a single probe with no external display or Bluetooth connectivity? Check out this instant-read thermometer from ThermoPro. It’s $9 Prime shipped at Amazon and will display the temperature of your meal in just a few seconds. The biggest downside here is that instant-read thermometers aren’t meant to be left in meat the entire time you’re cooking, and are only designed to be used to quickly check the temperature right before you pull it off the grill.

Don’t forget about the plethora of home goods deals that we spotted earlier today. There’s the Instant Pot Ace Plus cooking blender at $70, Rubbermaid’s bento box-style container set for $13, and even Anova’s marinade-ready Vacuum Sealer Pro, which is down to $120. That’s far from the only discounts we’re tracking though, so be sure to give our home goods guide a look for other ways to save.

More about Govee’s Bluetooth Grilling Thermometer:

  • Remote Monitoring: Easily monitor food temperature in real-time on your smartphone within a 230ft Bluetooth range. Ensure the quality of your meat from the comfort of your couch.
  • Fast & Accurate: Receive temperature readings in just 1s with an accuracy of 1.8°F/1°C for a range of 32° to 572℉. Helpful temperature charts generate within 2 hours, and calibration is available at a ±5℃ range.
  • Alert Function: Create a preset temp range, and once your food falls out of that range, the thermometer will emit an alarm. You will also receive a notification on your smartphone via the Govee Home app.

