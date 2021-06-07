Heads up guitar players and content creators: 40% off Fender 1/4-inch cables, more at Amazon

Amazon is now offering up to 40% off instrument cables for all you content creators, guitar players, and synthesizer users. You can score the 10-foot Fender Professional Instrument Cable for $14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $24, like it still fetches at Sweetwater, this is nearly 40% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. While some of the more affordable budget options on sale below will likely work for most use cases, I, for one, always like to have a couple high quality pro cables laying around, and you certainly don’t want to pay full price for those. Made from all-black PVC, it sports nickel-plated connectors and an 8mm outer diameter wire jacket. In my experience, it’s these brand name cables that actually stick around and stay in working condition for many years, and over 5,300 Amazon customers tend to agree having left it with a solid 4+ star rating. More 1/4-inch cable deals below.

While not the lowest we have ever tracked, you can now also score 20-feet of Amazon Basics 1.4-inch instrument cable for $12.30 Prime shipped. That’s roughly 15% off the going rate and a great way to supplement your growing setup that requires longer run leads and the like. Not only is this one double the length for a couple bucks less, it also carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 1,000 Amazon customers.

If you’re looking for some fancy right-angle models or those vintage-style tweed-looking skipping rope cables, you’ll find some of those on sale in today’s Amazon event as well. The deals start from $13.50 and you can check everything out right here.

Go check out our roundup of the best ways to take advantage of Apple’s new Spatial Audio Lossless streaming. Then dive into our ongoing Blue Microphone sale from $34.50, today’s TONOR USB mic bundle deal at just $18, and Amazon’s D’Addario guitar string event from $10.

More on the Fender Professional Instrument Cable:

Road-reliable and flexible, Fender professional Series cables boast a thick gauge with high-quality components that transparently retain your tone without getting in the way. Sporting quiet and resilient spiral shielding, these cables are engineered to avoid twisting, kinking and any “physical memory.” on stage or in the studio, plug in and play with creative confidence and peace of mind.

