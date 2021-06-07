HORIPAD mini Pokemon Switch controller hits all-time low at $18.50 + more up to 36% off

Amazon is now offering up to 36% off a series of HORI gaming accessories for Nintendo Switch, Xbox and more. One standout is the Pokemon Pikachu and Eevee Edition Nintendo Switch HORIPAD Mini controller for $18.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is 26% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring an adorable minty paint job with brown face buttons and pink accents, this officially licensed controller is also adorned with Pikachu and Eevee renderings and will look great in your collection. It will also add turbo functionality, as well as buttons for home, capturing and menu navigation to your Switch setup. Rated 4+ stars. More HORI deals below.

HORI gaming accessory deals:

We are also still tracking a wealth of PowerA Switch accessory and plushy deals right here starting from $9.

Then go dive into the now confirmed Nintendo E3 2021 schedule (and the rest of the major publishers) along with coverage on the potentially upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro console. You’ll also want to check out the new Nintendo new Game Builder Garage if you haven’t yet along with the rest of today’s best gaming deals.

More on the HORIPAD Mini Switch controller:

Compact, lightweight, and easy to hold

Equipped with home, capture, and +/ – Buttons

Turbo functionality

Cable length: 9.8ft/ 3.0M

Officially Licensed by Nintendo and the Pokemon company International

