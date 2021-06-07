We are now ready to kick off another week with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Big-time offers on Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac are now live alongside Apple Watch from $125 and the best prices of the year on the previous-generation Apple TV 4K, but for now it’s on to this morning’s software price drops via its digital storefronts. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Forgotten Memories, Tiny Calendar Pro, Baldur’s Gate II: EE, Street Kart Racing, and more Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tide Guide: Live Tide Charts: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Blink – Quick Memo + Widget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: New Gratitude Journal: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AudioStretch: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Away ~ Nature Sounds to Sleep: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Street Kart Racing – Simulator: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Tot Pocket: $10 (Reg. $20)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: StreetViewMap Street View Maps: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DayCost Pro – Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Puss in Boots: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Pirate Princess: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Harvey’s New Eyes: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AudioMaster Pro: Mastering App: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Cribbage HD: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Shadow Tactics: $3 (Reg. $40)

More on Forgotten Memories:

In Forgotten Memories, you will play Rose Hawkins, a strong independent woman looking for Eden, a missing child. Rose wakes up wounded in a strange place she doesn’t recognize. While looking for the young girl, she finds herself locked in a never-ending tragedy, frozen in time. Rose will need to confront her deepest fears to unveil the mystery behind her terrifying investigation.

