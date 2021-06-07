Just $15 scores you this affordable leather Apple Watch band (Save 20%)

WFEAGL (98% positive all-time feedback from 5,300+) via Amazon offers its Leather Apple Watch Band for $15.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $19 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, matches our previous mention for the second-best price of the year, and is the lowest we’ve seen since January. Available in a variety of styles and sizes for every Apple Watch model, this leather band elevates the look of your wearable for those times where a sport band won’t cut it. Comprised of genuine leather, it features matching lugs as well as slim design to complete the package. Over 11,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Then if you’re looking to expand your selection of Apple Watch bands with some official stylings, we’re still tracking a series of Sport Loop straps marked down to $18 each. With a variety of colorways on sale, you’ll be able to mix up the look of your wearable while saving 63%. And for all of the other week’s best deals, be sure to hit up our Apple guide.

Leather Apple Watch Band features:

Top grain genuine leather with fashionable craftsmanship, anti-slip, durable, comfortable, breathable & no peculiar smell. The part of the connection between the watch and the strap. The adapter is processed through special craft, slide into the watch nicely, easy to install or remove, and it is very sturdy,not fall apart. There are a lot of colors and styles for you to choose, suitable for any place, so that your watch looks different.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!