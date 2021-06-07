FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Oakley, SMITH, Costa sunglasses from $25 during Steep and Cheap’s Flash Sale

-
Fashion
75% off From $25

Steep and Cheap offers up to 75% off Costa, Oakley, and SMITH styles. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on sunglasses, jackets, shorts, t-shirts, accessories, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. A standout from this sale is the Oakley Silver XL Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $86 and originally sold for $133. These sunglasses feature a sport design with a durable frame that was made to stay put. This style is also lightweight, includes UV protection, and the tortoise design is timeless to wear for years to come. They can be worn by both men or women alike as well as be styled with business and workout wear too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Steep and Cheap or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Carhartt Summer Event that’s offering styles from just $6 shipped.

