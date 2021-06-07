FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon will send 49.2-feet of RGB strip lights to your door for $11.50 Prime shipped (24% off)

-
AmazonOxyLED
24% off $11.50

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 253,000+) via Amazon is offering the OxyLED 49.2-foot RGB Strip Lights for $11.39 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 24% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.40 of the all-time low. If you want to overhaul the look of one or several different rooms, this kit should do the trick. It affordably delivers three 16.4-foot RGB strip light strands that can be connected together to span a total of just over 49 feet. These can sense music and change lighting while keeping up with the beat. Rated 4/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s quite difficult to beat the deal above. This is quickly exemplified when perusing Amazon’s list of best-sellers. When it comes to price, this 16.4-foot Govee LED Strip Light is about as close as you can get at $12 Prime shipped. It’s only a third of the length, but does boast a waterproof design, unlike the lead deal.

Speaking of lighting, did you see that Amazon’s 10,000-lumen LED corn bulb is $15? Other deals that could be up your alley include LIFX’s Z-TV Light Strip at $60, a highly-rated 6.3-inch ring light for $11.50, and even the Philips Hue Bluetooth HomeKit Lightstrip Plus at $90. Swing by our home goods and smart home guides to see what else is floating around.

OxyLED 49.2-foot RGB Strip Lights features:

  • Why keep your Christmas lights the same color when you have plenty of options? Jump between 8 different light colors and 4 auto modes (JUMP3 JUMP7 FADE3 FADE7) thanks to the 450 premium 5050 SMD LEDs. Listening to your favorite song? There are 4 music modes to choose from and a setting for every occasion with these exciting LEDs!
  • Bring the feeling of being at a live show right into your living room! Equipped to sense the beat of the music, these lights will pulse in time to your playlist, creating a fun ambiance for everyone.
  • The OxyLED Strip Light allows for manual control and remote control, making it convenient to dim the light and set a favorite color by the remote controller without leaving your bed before sleeping. Just enjoy the peace and then fall asleep slowly after a busy day.

