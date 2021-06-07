Amazon will send 49.2-feet of RGB strip lights to your door for $11.50 Prime shipped (24% off)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 253,000+) via Amazon is offering the OxyLED 49.2-foot RGB Strip Lights for $11.39 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 24% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.40 of the all-time low. If you want to overhaul the look of one or several different rooms, this kit should do the trick. It affordably delivers three 16.4-foot RGB strip light strands that can be connected together to span a total of just over 49 feet. These can sense music and change lighting while keeping up with the beat. Rated 4/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s quite difficult to beat the deal above. This is quickly exemplified when perusing Amazon’s list of best-sellers. When it comes to price, this 16.4-foot Govee LED Strip Light is about as close as you can get at $12 Prime shipped. It’s only a third of the length, but does boast a waterproof design, unlike the lead deal.

Speaking of lighting, did you see that Amazon’s 10,000-lumen LED corn bulb is $15? Other deals that could be up your alley include LIFX’s Z-TV Light Strip at $60, a highly-rated 6.3-inch ring light for $11.50, and even the Philips Hue Bluetooth HomeKit Lightstrip Plus at $90. Swing by our home goods and smart home guides to see what else is floating around.

Why keep your Christmas lights the same color when you have plenty of options? Jump between 8 different light colors and 4 auto modes (JUMP3 JUMP7 FADE3 FADE7) thanks to the 450 premium 5050 SMD LEDs. Listening to your favorite song? There are 4 music modes to choose from and a setting for every occasion with these exciting LEDs!

Bring the feeling of being at a live show right into your living room! Equipped to sense the beat of the music, these lights will pulse in time to your playlist, creating a fun ambiance for everyone.

The OxyLED Strip Light allows for manual control and remote control, making it convenient to dim the light and set a favorite color by the remote controller without leaving your bed before sleeping. Just enjoy the peace and then fall asleep slowly after a busy day.

