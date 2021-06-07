FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add Roxio’s Game Capture HD Pro to your streaming or Zoom call setup for just $35

Reg. $50+ $35

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Roxio Game Capture HD Pro for $34.95 shipped. For comparison, it originally went for $80 at Amazon, fetches $50 or so from third-parties there these days, and today’s discount marks the best price that we’ve tracked in years, outside of a drop to under $20 a few years back. Whether you’re wanting to start up a streaming career on Twitch/YouTube, or you just want to bring a DSLR camera into your computer, the Roxio Game Capture HD Pro has you covered. It features 1080p30 input and features both HDMI input/output. A single USB 2.0 connection is all that’s required for your computer to see it, and you’ll even find video editing software with effects included with your purchase. Rated 3.9/5 stars from hundreds of happy customers.

When it comes to known brands, this is about as budget-focused as you’ll find for an HDMI capture card. Other options include Elgato’s higher-end Cam Link 4K at $111, HD60S for $157, AVerMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus for $120. All of these options are much more costly than today’s deal. Really, if you’re on a budget and need a decent HDMI capture device, Roxio’s model above is your best bet.

However, if it’s just adding a camera to your desk that you’re after, we have you covered. This 1080p USB webcam on Amazon is just $20, which saves $15 over the mention above. While it can’t capture higher-end DSLRs or game consoles, it does offer a simple plug-and-play interface that makes it easy to transport should you start traveling again.

In the market for a new computer overall? Apple’s latest M1-powered iMac is currently on sale with up to $127 off. This desktop features a 24-inch 4.5K display, a built-in 1080p webcam, and ships with Apple’s all-new M1 processor.

More on the Roxio Game Capture HD Pro:

  • Play and Capture in 1080 30p/60i
  • Live Stream Directly to Twitch
  • Video Editing Software with New Effects
  • HDMI Input and Output with USB Cable
  • USB 2.0 Connection

