Add SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme USB-C SSD to your summer kit for $150 shipped (Reg. up to $240)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesSanDisk
Reg. $160+ $150

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD for $149.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Originally $250 and still regularly going for up to $240 at Best Buy, this model has mostly sold for $160 to $170 at Amazon this year with today’s offer matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. This is the latest-generation SanDisk Extreme portable SSD model that sits among the fastest options out there at up to 1050MB/s. That’s on top of a “durable” silicon shell for added peace of mind, up to 2-meters of drop protection, and IP55 water- and dust-resistance. Other features include a nice carabiner-ready loop in the top corner, 256‐bit AES hardware encryption, and USB-C connectivity (USB-A adapter included). This model carries a 4+ star rating from over 29,000 Amazon customers and a 5-year warranty. More details below. 

Go for one of those WD 1TB My Passport SSD with similar transfer rates as today’s lead deal for slightly less at $140. It’s not a huge price difference and you won’t get SanDisk’s robust, protective build here, but it’s just as fast, carries the same warranty and will save you some cash nonetheless. Or, save even more with the Seagate One Touch SSD 1TB at $135, just keep in mind this one is about half the speed. 

If you’re after some internal SSD deals, we have plenty of those too. Head over to our previous roundup for options on NVMe models and more from $40. You’ll also want to check out the all-new WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD models that were unveiled last month alongside Seagate’s refreshed One Touch USB-C SSD lineup and the upgraded Samsung 980 NVMe SSDs

More on the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD:

Ensure ample storage for your high-resolution photos and videos with this 1TB WD SanDisk Extreme portable SSD. The IP55 rating makes the drive dust-proof and water-resistant, while the read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s allow for fast file transfer. This WD SanDisk Extreme portable SSD features a compact design for easy handling and enhanced portability, and includes a USB Type-C to USB Type-A adapter for compatibility with most PCs and Macs.

