Bring a USB NEXPOW jump starter on your next road trip from $35 at Amazon (Up to 46% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsNEXPOW
46% off From $35

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, NEXPOW (96% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 46% off a selection of its highly-rated vehicle jump starters. One standout is the NEXPOW 2000A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter with USB Quick Charge 3.0 for $48.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is a $21 or 30% price drop, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. This 12V battery starter with a built-in LED supports up to 7.0L gas or 6.5L diesel engine vehicles. It can jump start your ride “up to 20 times” with 2000-amps of peak current via its “heavy-duty clamps and cables.”  Alongside the included carrying case, it makes use of USB-C charging (cable included) with a pair of USB ports for juicing up your phones, tablets, and more at “the fastest speed possible.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 6,500 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

Now, if you don’t need that much power, you’ll also find NEXPOW’s 7L gas/5.5L diesel model (1000A peak) on sale today at Amazon for $34.99 shipped. That’s 22% off the regular $45 price tag, the lowest price we can find, and a new Amazon all-time low. This one is much of the same just with less power overall while still making for a great casual solution in most cases. It also carries solid 4+ star ratings from thousands. 

You can browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box jump starter sale right here (not to mention this morning’s APC UPS event). You’ll find several other models at up to 46% off including more involved bundles and higher output variants. 

Then go check out the brand new OtterBox MagSafe car mounts that are now available for iPhone 12 right here. And then head over to our home goods guide for additional household essentials, add-ons, kitchenware, DIY tool kits, and more. 

More on the NEXPOW 2000A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter:

With the same battery capacity, our new Quick Discharge Start Power jump starter has 3-5 times enhanced current compare to the old 2nd generation. At the same time, It could balance the temperature by reducing start-up the temperature by disruptive innovation of battery/assembly structure to keep a safe start. Car Jump starter your vehicle (up to 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engine) up to 20 times with 2000-amp of peak current and heavy-duty clamps and cables.

