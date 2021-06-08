New low strikes 36-pack of Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths at $15

Amazon is offering a 36-pack of its Amazon Basics 12 x 16 Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for $15.15 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 19% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Once armed with these non-abrasive microfiber cloths, you’ll be ready to delicately clean all kinds of surfaces ranging from cars to electronics, eyeglasses, screens, and more. Amazon company touts that each cloth is gentle enough that it will not scratch or damage finishes. Every single one can be used dry or with liquid cleaners and is able to absorb 8 times its own weight. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If your primary focus is keeping screens clean, you can save quite a bit with these Grime Boss Wipes at $5 Prime shipped. Adding these to your repertoire will ensure you have 30 individual wipes that are pre-moistened and ready to keep not only your laptop looking its best, but also touchscreens, TVs, and more.

Other deals that’ll come in handy around the house include Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light at $80 alongside this industrial L-shaped desk for $54 shipped. You can also declutter the look of your favorite smart speaker with this outlet shelf at under $6. Finally, don’t forget to check out today’s Gerber Gear multi-tools, pocket knives, and others from $14.50.

Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths features:

36-pack of non-abrasive microfiber cleaning cloths for wiping down painted or delicate surfaces such as car exteriors or interiors, electronics, eyeglasses, collectables, screens, and more

Ultra soft construction will not scratch or damage finishes

Effectively cleans either dry or with liquid cleaners for streak-free results

Absorbs up to 8 times its own weight

Can be rinsed and reused hundreds of times

90% Polyester and 10% Polyamide construction

