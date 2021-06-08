Dockers takes 40% off sitewide during its Father’s Day Event with deals from $17 shipped

The Docker’s Father’s Day Event takes 40% off sitewide including dress pants, shorts, button-down shirts, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Alpha Chinos in Tapered Fit for men. These pants are currently marked down to $47 and originally sold for $78. This style is infused with stretch, lightweight, and flattering. The timeless style can be worn for years to come and pair nicely with casual or business attire alike. It also has a stretch waistband for added comfort and even a secret zippered pocket to store essentials. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from Dockers include:

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas accessories sale that’s offering 30% off MacBook backpacks, hats, socks, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!