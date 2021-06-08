DiscountMags has now kicked off its Deals of the Week with a particularly rock-bottom offer on Golf Digest magazine, among others. A perfect chance to scoop up a couple years for dad, Golf Digest is now matching one of the lowest prices we have tracked alongside better-than-usual offers on titles like Taste of Home, HGTV, and more. As per usual, DiscountMags ships these magazines to your front door completely free of charge with absolutely no sales tax and you never need to worry about auto renewals, like at Amazon. Head below the fold for a closer look at today’s Golf Digest magazine offer and more.

Golf Digest magazine:

Today’s Golf Digest magazine deal makes for a perfect Father’s Day gift that keeps on giving, or just as a fun read for enthusiasts of the sport. Right now, you can score 2-years of it for just $4.99 with free delivery. That’s just $2.50 per year compared to the $20 per year you would pay at Amazon right now and one of the lowest totals we have ever tracked. This is easily rivaling the deepest Black Friday offers, making now one of the best times to subscribe. Described as “one of the top golfing publications in the world,” it covers everything from the basics for beginners right up to more advanced techniques and even articles from the pros like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. You also “don’t need to worry about forgetting anything you learn, either, because each issue has a pocket guide that you can tear off and slip into your pocket to use on the course.”

It’s not just Golf Digest magazine seeing rock-bottom price drops today, you can browse through the rest of the DiscountMags Deals of the Week right here for additional offers from $4 per year.

More on Golf Digest Magazine:

