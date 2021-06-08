Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon has launched a new Father’s Day Greenworks outdoor electric tool sale, discounting a selection of mowers, trimmers, DIY accessories, and more by as much as 43% starting at $29 shipped. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is the Greenworks 48V 17-inch Cordless Mower at $251.99. Normally fetching $360, you’re looking at 30% in savings with today’s offer marking only the second discount to date alongside a new all-time low that’s $38 under our previous mention. Sporting a 17-inch cutting deck, this Greenworks mower ditches the usual gas and oil this spring for keeping your lawn looking its best. Its 2-in-1 design can handle both mulching and rear bagging and sports up to 45 minutes of runtime. A bundled drill can use either of the bundled 24V batteries to complete the package alongside the included charger. Over 230 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more highlights from the Greenworks Father’s Day sale.

If the lead deal isn’t exactly going to get the job done for all of the chores stacking up to get your outdoor space ready for summer, be sure to have a look at all of the other markdowns today. With as much 43% in savings across just about every type of lawn care tool upgrade, you’ll be able to expand your kit starting at $29. Whether for yourself or dad, don’t forget that these deals are only live through the end of today.

Other notable Greenworks Father’s Day sale deals:

Though if it’s a leaf blower that you’re looking to bring home, skip today’s Gold Box and check out the discount we spotted yesterday on this cordless electric model from Greenworks instead. Delivering up to 125 MPH air speeds, it has dropped to a new all-time low at $90, saving you a notable $60 along the way.

Greenworks 48V 17-inch Cordless Mower features:

The Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 50 indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more. The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. The Greenworks 24-Volt platform comes with a 3-year tool / battery warranty to protect your investment.

