Harman Kardon’s originally $450 fabric-wrapped Go + Play speaker now down at $155 shipped

Harman Kardon is now offering its Go + Play portable Bluetooth speaker at $154.99 shipped in black. Regularly $450 from HK, it typically sells for closer to $265 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also well below the $200 price drop we have tracked a few times before today. The Go + Play stands out from the crowd with a refined fabric-wrapped design that wouldn’t be out of place in a classy living room or office, but will also be great for summer gatherings and the like. It provides “room-filling sound” for up to 8 hours per charge as well as the ability to juice up your smartphones and conduct conference calls alongside and premium textile finish. It can also connect to as many as three smart devices at once and sports a pair of built-in woofers. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

A great lower-cost alternative is the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker with IPX5 waterproofing at $26 shipped. This one is a little bit more rugged in the sense that isn’t really expensive enough to worry about at the pool party like today’s lead deal might be. It also carries stellar ratings from well over 55,000 happy Amazon customers. Plus you’ll find even more affordable and very much discounted Anker speakers in this week’s WWDC sale right here.

But none of the options above are going to be able to pump the tunes while providing a full-on light show like this JBL Pulse 4 Speaker. Fortunately, it is on sale today with up to $70 in savings for one of the lowest prices we have tracked yet. You can read more about its RGB capabilities and today’s discount right here.

More on the Harman Kardon Go + Play speaker:

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth to enjoy room-filling sound. Connect up to 3 smart devices at the same time and take turns playing music. Built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery supports up to 8 hours of playtime and charges your smartphones and tablets via USB. Harman noise and echo cancelling technology delivers crystal clear conference calls. Harman Kardon’s iconic design meets superior function in this high-performance, full-featured, portable Bluetooth speaker: the Harman Kardon Go + Play.

