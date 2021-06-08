Jackery Explorer 880 has three AC plugs + dual 18W USB-C to power your gear from $730.50

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the Jackery Explorer 880 Portable Power Station for $769 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $730.55 shipped. For comparison, both Home Depot, as well as B&H, sell the Explorer 880 for $899. This portable power station features an 880Wh battery that can output 1,000W (2,000W surge) to run your campsite this summer. It has a real-time power input and output display so you know exactly where electricity is flowing. There are three grounded AC outlets, two 18W USB-C ports, a 2.4A USB-A as well as QuickCharge 3.0. Rounding out the outputs here is a 12V DC jack for car-style gear. When it comes time to recharge, that can be done from the wall, your car, or solar panels. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Well, Jackery’s slightly smaller Explorer 500 is a great alternative. Sure, it doesn’t offer 880Wh of power, but 500Wh is more than enough for most tasks. With a single grounded AC plug, you’re also getting three 2.4A USB-A outputs to charge smartphones and more. At $420 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, this offers quite a bit in savings over the mention above while still boasting some great features.

Do you need more out of a portable power station? Then be sure to check out our hands-on review of the massive Jackery Solar Generator 1000 kit. This setup delivers a 1,002Wh battery and two 100W solar panels to recharge when you go off-grid for camping.

More on the Jackery Explorer 880:

1000W AC Inverter (2000W Surge)

880Wh Li-Ion NMC Battery

Real-Time Power Input and Output Display

Three Pure Sine AC Outlets

QuickCharge & Standard USB Type-A Ports

Two Power Delivery USB Type-C Ports, 18W

