Let Logitech transform your prev-gen iPad Pro into the MacBook of your dreams at $130

Amazon is offering Logitech’s Folio Touch Keyboard for the previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro at $129.99 shipped. Typically selling for upwards of $150, today’s savings drop the price to just $5 from the all-time low, and the best available. Operating as a military-grade case, iPad stand, and touch keyboard, you can instantly transform your previous-generation iPad into a portable work and creation station. The keyboard is complete with a touch trackpad, iOS shortcuts, and full key backlighting. You can use the built-in kickstand to prop up the screen laptop-style, or lay it at an ergonomic angle for note taking and digital art. The entire apparatus folds neatly into a protective case with a dedicated Apple Pencil or professional stylus slot. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 500 customers. Head below for more.

Not married to brand-name shopping? This highly-rated iPad keyboard is designed for the latest from Apple with Bluetooth connectivity, backlit keys, and a magnetic carrying case for easy travel. It features the same iOS shortcuts and a 14-hour battery life as well. Plus, it’s only $34 after you clip the on-page coupon. So you’ll be set whether you’re looking to get some writing done on-the-go, or just need a new slim-case for your 7th or 8th generation iPad. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Though if you’re needing a more dedicated portable work and writing buddy, take a look at HP’s 14-inch Chromebook. The lightweight design is perfect for students, and with a 12-hour battery life, you’ll never have to worry about losing power mid-lecture. Currently at an all-time low of $200, you can find even more savings tucked away in our Chromebook guide.

More on the Logitech Folio Touch iPad Keyboard:

One case to do it all. Type, sketch, view, and read with the Folio Touch keyboard case for iPad Pro®, featuring four versatile use modes, a high-precision trackpad for unparalleled control, and a laptop-like keyboard for comfortable, accurate typing. Navigate iPad Pro with all the familiar multi-touch gestures you already love like swipe, tap, pinch, and more, or type away on the large backlit keyboard. An adjustable kickstand with 40°of tilt and foldable keyboard deliver unparalleled versatility so you can type, view, sketch, and read anywhere. Plus, effortlessly pair and power in one click via the Smart Connector.

