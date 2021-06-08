FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nautica offers Father’s Day gifts from just $10 + up to 70% off sitewide

Nautica offers Father’s Day gifts from just $10 and up to 70% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Solid Crew Neck T-Shirt that’s marked down to just $13, which is $7 off the original rate. This shirt is available in multiple fun color options for summer and I love the contrasting logo on the chest. It pairs perfectly with shorts, joggers, jeans, or chino pants alike as well and it’s lightweight, which is nice for warm weather. With over 2,000 positive reviews from Nautica customers, this t-shirt is rated 4.7/5 stars and would make a fantastic Father’s Day gift too. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Nautica.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out Lululemon’s June Deals that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles and free delivery.

