Nintendo Switch gear from $8.50: Animal Crossing, Mario, plushies, more up to 40% off

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Animal Crossing: Nook Inc. Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch at $34.95 $31.93 shipped. Regularly $50, this recently released model is now 30% off the going rate and at a new Amazon all-time low. It features the usual Bluetooth 5.0 with rechargeable battery that offers up to 30-hours per charge and even deeper control than you get on the Nintendo Pro gamepad that sells for $59. You’ll find a pair of mappable back buttons, anti-friction rings for smooth thumb stick control, a 2-year warranty, and a 10-foot USB-C charging cable as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,300 Amazon customers. Additional discounted Switch accessories, toys, and more are waiting down below.

More Nintendo Switch controllers and cases:

(Update 6/8 3:45 p.m.): This post has now been updated with a host of deals on HORI gear, new offers on PowerA controllers, and the adorable Funlab Tom Nook Leather Carrying Case.

Nintendo plushy and toy deals:

Here’s the now confirmed Nintendo E3 2021 schedule (along with the rest of the major publishers) as well as everything we know so far about the potentially upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro console. You’ll also want to dive into our coverage of the new Nintendo new Game Builder Garage and the ongoing Memorial Day Switch eShop game deals from $2.50.

More on the PowerA Animal Crossing: Nook Inc. Controller:

Wireless Controller with Bluetooth 5.0 Technology + rechargeable lithium-ion battery: up to 30 hours per charge

Two mappable advanced gaming Buttons + Embedded anti-friction rings for smooth thumb stick control

Superior ergonomics for hours of comfortable gaming + classic intuitive Nintendo button layout

Low battery warning LED indicator + Includes 10ft (3M) USB-C charge cable

Officially Licensed for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite + two-year limited warranty – visit PowerA.Com/support

