Amazon dads and grads Citizen watch sale from $53.50: Steel, Eco-Drive, more up to 57% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 57% off Citizen watches for dads and grads. One standout, among the many, is the Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Watch in Stainless Steel for $86.25 shipped. Regularly between $100 and as much as $182, today’s deal is up to $96 in savings and the lowest total we can find. Sporting a 45mm stainless steel case with mineral dial window and luminous hands, this one is powered by Eco-Drive technology so you never need to worry about the battery. It also carries a Japanese quartz movement with analog display and is suitable for swimming or snorkeling with up to 100 meters of water resistance. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers. More Citizen watch deals below.

Amazon dads and grads Citizen watch sale:

Prefer to score dad a smartwatch instead? We are now tracking some fantastic deals on Apple Watch Series 6 with offers starting from $329 just ahead of watchOS 8. You’ll also find some great deals right now on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches with price drops starting from $150 and with up to $200 in savings right here.

More on the Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Watch:

The sustainable way to power your watch—no batteries required. Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology powers your watch using the most renewable energy: light. Keeps surplus energy in a rechargeable power cell. Designed to charge not just from the sun, but also from everyday light sources like indoor fluorescents and desk lamps. Runs for months—even in darkness—with no need for regular battery replacement, so your watch can run forever and you never have to worry about it stopping.

