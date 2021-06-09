AUTO-VOX’s dual dash camera has a built-in GPS at $90.50 ($50 off)

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dual 1080p Dash Camera for $90.59 shipped with the code HQAZM7OC and when you clip the on-page coupon. This saves you nearly $50 from its normal going rate, beats our last mention by $7, and is the best available. Delivering the ability to record 1080p video, this dash camera offers dual lenses to capture both the inside and outside of your vehicle at one time. While normal dash cameras only record video, this model from AUTO-VOX also packs a built-in GPS antenna to capture locations as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to pick up this 128GB microSD card. This model from PNY is a more budget-friendly option at just $23 Prime shipped. It’s ready to store dozens of hours of footage before overwriting the oldest recording to make way for new. Plus, it includes an adapter to easily transfer a video file from the dash camera to your computer.

For other dash camera deals, check out our roundup from yesterday. There are multiple models on sale, including VANTRUE’s N2 Pro which also records your vehicle inside and out. When using the external lens exclusively, it even captures 1440p video. Pricing starts at $125, so be sure to give our roundup a look for more details.

AUTO-VOX Dual Dash Camera features:

FHD 1080P Dual Dash Cam: Front and Cabin camera record simultaneously dual HD videos at 1080@30fps. the video quality of the front camera can be up to 1080P@60fps when using alone, which means the front camera can capture the details of the license plate even at high speeds.

Superior Infrared Night vision: Fitted with advanced IMX307 Sony sensor and F1.8 aperture, the inside car camera plus 4 Infrared lights to record flawless footage even in pitch dark cabin, which keeps you away from harassment or misdeeds of the drunk passenger if you’re a professional driver working the late shift.

Integrated Design with GPS Tracking: The magnetic bracket come with the built-in GPS, which can be assembled easily and quickly. GPS module is to record the driving track, speed and location attribute with exact time and date stamped, which provides your insurance company with irrefutable proof of the incident, or defend yourself in court from an unjust speeding ticket.

