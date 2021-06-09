FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Banana Republic Father’s Day Sale offers up to 50% off: Jeans, polos, shorts, more

50% off From $20

The Banana Republic Father’s Day Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide. Find great deals on polos, dress pants, button-down shirts, jeans, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $125 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s LUXE City Pant with Core Temp Technology. These pants are currently marked down to $49 and originally were priced at $98. This style will easily give you a polished look with wrinkle-resistant material. The fabric is stretch-infused and quick-drying for added comfort. They’re also nice for traveling, golf outings, business events, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Banana Republic customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Macy’s Friends and Family Sale that’s offering extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and more.

